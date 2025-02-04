Delhi polls: ECI asks police, expenditure observers to keep strict vigil

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police, expenditure Observers, and all other concerned enforcement agencies to keep a strict vigil and take strong action against any act of inducement on the eve of Delhi Assembly polls.

“EC directs all General, Police and Expenditure Observers to be in the field and keep strict vigil including border areas throughout night, ensuring Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is strictly followed,” the ECI wrote in a post on X.

Advertisement

The ECI has also called upon citizens, parties, and candidates to report any instances of election related violations using its “cVigil” app.

Advertisement

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held in a single phase on Wednesday. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the AAP won 62 Assembly seats and BJP eight constituencies, while in 2015 polls, AAP bagged 67 seats and BJP won only three seats. The Congress drew a blank on both the Assembly polls.