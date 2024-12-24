Delhi police unearths illegal Bangladeshi immigration nexus

The Delhi Police have unearthed a nexus involved in the illegal immigration of Bangladeshi immigrants and have arrested eleven people in this regard. The breakthrough came after the cops were probing a murder in South Delhi’s Sangam Vihar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said, “On October 21, at midnight a woman approached Sangam Vihar Police Station reporting that her husband Sentu Sheikh was lying unconscious, who later died. While probing this murder, four Bangladeshi nationals Midul Miyan alias Akash Ahmed, Fardeen Ahmed alias Abhi Ahmed, and two women were arrested.”

Chauhan added that during Interrogation, it was revealed that they had entered India illegally and had been residing in the Sangam Vihar area of Delhi for the past years procuring fake Indian identities and they produced their Bangladeshi ID cards (chip-based NID cards) or birth certificates to the cops.

Moreover, from Sentu Sheikh’s residence, 21 Aadhaar cards, four Voter ID cards, and eight PAN cards suspected to belong to Bangladeshi nationals were recovered and the investigation moved towards the gang indulging in creating fake Indian documents, routes and mechanisms facilitating illegal immigration, the official said.

Additionally, several other people who facilitated the preparation of these fake identities were also apprehended, who confessed to creating them in lieu of money.

The DCP elaborated that the route for illegal immigration from Bangladesh was also traced. The individuals crossed into India through forest paths and were transported via bikes to the nearest town from where they took express trains to Delhi after arranging fake Aadhaar cards, temporary SIM cards, and cash for travel expenses from their country.

Moreover, Four Voter ID cards belonging to Bangladeshi nationals were recovered from Sentu Sheikh’s residence and efforts were made to trace all of them, and one such lady was traced from Bareilly.

A further investigation revealed that her Voter ID was issued using Aadhaar at Sentu Sheikh’s address and confessed that Sentu facilitated the creation of her Aadhaar and Voter cards using fake documents. Upon interrogation, she was asked to present her Bangladeshi identity and her birth certificate issued by the Dhaka City Corporation was retrieved from her phone.