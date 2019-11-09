With the Independent India’s most awaited verdict on Ayodhya land dispute being given by the CJI led five judges bench of Supreme Court on Saturday, the Delhi Police has asked the citizens to maintain peace in the national capital.

“In view of the upcoming judgment by the Supreme Court regarding the Ayodhya matter, Delhi Police requests every citizen to contribute to peace and tranquillity. The Delhi Police will initiate strict legal action against mischief-mongers or those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and public order,” the police said in a statement.

The Delhi Police will also keep an eye on the social media platforms for the mischievous activities in order to maintain peace and harmony and avoid spread of any fake news inciting violence in the city.

“Users should restrain from spreading any disharmony, hatred or enmity. Prohibitory orders have also been issued to maintain public order,” the statement said.

The five judges bench of Supreme Court headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi is delivering the judgment started at 10:30 am today.