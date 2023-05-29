Delhi Police register FIR against Bajrang Punia, Vinesh & Sakshi

FIR is registered for obstructing public servants from carrying out public functions, use of force to deter public servants from the discharge of their duty & causing hurt to deter public servants from his duty

In a major development, the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the Tokyo Olympic wrestling bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat (Commonwealth Games champion), and Rio women’s wrestling bronze medalist Sakshi Malik.

The wrestlers were trying to march towards the New Parliament on the day it was being inaugurated.

Earlier in the day, the police said 700 people were detained across Delhi. Out of these, 109 protesters were detained from Jantar Mantar.

The senior police officers said the FIR has been registered under sections 186 (obstructing the public servant from carrying out public functions), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 353 (use of force to deter public servant from the discharge of his duty), 332 (causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Also, other sections have been invoked such as Sections 352 (criminal force other than on grave provocation), 147 (rioting), and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC. Earlier in the day, all three world-class wrestlers were detained by the police but later let off.

WFI presidents willing for a narco test

The three wrestlers have been demanding the immediate arrest of Wrestling Federation of India WFI president. Brij Bhushan is also the Kaiserganj MP of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Interestingly, the wrestlers have not received much support from the sportspersons. However, the opposition leaders have started reaching out to them.

Meanwhile, Brij Bhushan Sharan has said that he is ready to undergo a narco-test. However, so wants that the wrestlers who are accusing him of sexual assault should also undergo it. Responding to it, Bajrang Punia had said that he too is ready to undergo a narco-test. Punia said that the entire nation should come to know the questions being asked of the WFI president and his responses so that the entire country comes to know what Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was up to.