Delhi police organize passing-out-parade of 2,781 recruits

The Delhi Police on Tuesday organized a passing-out-parade at the Delhi Police Academy’s Jharoda Kalan campus here to celebrate basic training for 2,781 newly recruited constables.

The parade, marked by precision marching, proud salutes, and emotional moments, symbolized the culmination of months of intensive training. The event saw the participation of the 124th Recruit Constable Batch, which has a total strength of 4.088 personeel. While the majority passed out on Tuesday in Jharoda Kalan, the remaining recruits completed their swearing-in ceremony on Monday at Wazirabad.

Addressing the event, the chief guest, Nuzhat Hassan, special commissioner of police, praised the newly trained constables and extended her heartfelt congratulations to them on their successful completion of training.

Additionally, she also emphasized on the ethical conduct, discipline, and responsibility as a public servant of the Nation. She later discussed the need to use modern technology in their law enforcement duties.

Furthermore, Asif Mohammad Ali, Joint Director of the Academy, congratulated the graduating trainees, their proud family members, and the training staff. The trainees were encouraged by Ali to take on their responsibilities with courage and to prioritize their service above everything. He ended his address with congratulations and best wishes to the graduating batch, along with gratitude conveyed to the chief guest for his honored presence.

Moreover, to grace the event, Kaveri Tondon, Director Incharge, Rashtriya Raksha University, Gujarat, was present as Guest of Honor, and Sanjay Kumar, Special CP/Training, whose leadership helped shape the training program, was also there. The oath of service was administered by Sh. Mohammad Ali, IPS, Deputy Director-I of the Academy.

As Delhi Police welcomes this new cohort, the capital gains a fresh generation of officers, educated, trained, and ready to face the evolving challenges of modern policing, one of the officers said.