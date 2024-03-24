Delhi Police heighten security ahead of AAP protests

Following the protest call given by the AAP, Delhi Police have beefed up security across the national capital.

Heavy police personnel were seen deployed at ITO, ED office and roads leading to the BJP headquarters.

This follows AAP’s decision to organise protests, candle march and burn effigies of the BJP government in protest against the arrest of the party’s leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.

Few AAP workers, carrying posters, ‘mei bhi Kejriwal’ were seen protesting at the ITO footover bridge.

A senior police official said that to maintain law and order, they have increased the security measures in the national capital.

“We will deploy paramilitary forces alongside Delhi Police personnel. Senior officers will oversee the situation in their respective districts. SHOs have been instructed to maintain strict surveillance in their areas and promptly inform their superiors of any protest,” said the official.

The police officer further said that they have instructed the traffic police to facilitate uninterrupted traffic movement in various areas of Delhi and to quickly arrange diversions for commuters in case the AAP workers and leaders organise protest marches.