High-profile job racket: With the arrest of four cheats, a cyber police team of the Delhi Police from South Delhi District is said to have busted a high-profile racket involved in cheating unemployed youths on the pretext of providing jobs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi District, Chandan Chaudhary said the accused used to collect huge amounts of money from their victims after sending them fake appointment letters of different companies.

The arrested accused have been identified as Pranshu, Himanshu, both residents of Farukhabad, UP; Pankaj Pandey, resident of Faridabad, Haryana, and Deepak Kumar, resident of Jaitpur Extension, Delhi. The police have recovered five laptops, 23 key-pad mobile phones, six smartphones, seven debit cards, 17 work-related registers, and 23 SIM cards from their possession.

The DCP said a woman complained of being cheated of Rs 2,76,072 in the name of giving a job. The victim stated in her complaint that she had applied for a job on Shine.com, after which she started getting calls. The caller introduced himself as Haldiram’s HR Manager and offered her a job on the condition of paying a fixed amount.

After giving away the money, she received a fake appointment letter on her WhatsApp. A case registered after the preliminary investigation at the Cyber Police Station of South Delhi District.

The police team, under the leadership of Arun Kumar Verma, started the investigation. On the basis of bank details and phone numbers of the accused, it was ascertained that the racket was being operated from Bareilly.

A police team raided Bareilly and busted the fake call centre with the help of local police. Further probe is being conducted in the matter.