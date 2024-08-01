Delhi Police bans aerial devices ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has prohibited the flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from August 2 to August 16, keeping in mind the precautionary security measure in the national capital.

An order to this effect was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Thursday.

“It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of “sub-conventional aerial platforms like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or by para-jumping from aircrafts,” the order read.

Therefore, the Delhi Police commissioner has prohibited flying of such aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day and doing so shall be punishable under section 223 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), it said.

“This order shall come into force with effect from Friday and shall remain in force for a period of 15 days up to August 16 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier,” the order stated.