Delhi Police arrests two cyber fraudsters for cheating over 100 people

Delhi Police has arrested two cyber fraudsters for allegedly duping over 100 people on pretext of selling them iron road/TMT bars at cheaper rates after publishing advertisements on social media, an officer said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Deepak Kumar (28) and Jitendra Kumar (32), both are residents of Bihar.

On September 29, the police received a complaint from Pradumn Tiwari, a wholesaler of iron rods/TMT bars, operating a shop named ‘Tripathi Tender’. Tiwari had discovered an online advertisement while searching for wholesale iron rod suppliers on Google on September 12.

“Contacting the provided mobile number, claimed to be a TMT bars sales department employee, led to a finalised deal for 25 tons of iron rods at Rs 13,33,300,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

Half the payment was to be made in advance via RTGS, and the remaining after the consignment’s delivery. The alleged employee sent quotation papers via WhatsApp.

“Despite depositing Rs 6,70,300 in two different bank accounts, the iron rods were never supplied, and the alleged scammers ceased communication, revealing the fraud,” said the DCP.

Investigation uncovered fake quotation documents and revealed that the deposited amounts didn’t belong to genuine TMT Saria providers.

“Though Rs 3,70,000 from HDFC bank was withdrawn in Patna, prompt police action froze Rs 3,00,000 in Canara bank. Technical surveillance located the alleged in District Nalanda, Bihar,” said the DCP.

Police conducted raids, eventually capturing two accused individuals, Deepak and Jitendra. They admitted to operating from a remote Patna city location, duping over 100 victims in the past year.

“The duo adopted the strategy of posing as bulk traders, attracting customers through social media ads, taking 50 per cent advance payments, then disappearing. They indulged in a lavish lifestyle, enjoying SUVs and sports bikes. Investigations into their involvement in other similar cases are ongoing,” said the DCP.