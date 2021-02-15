The Delhi Police have arrested activist Disha Ravi on “conspiracy and sedition” charges in relation to the ‘toolkit’ tweeted by climate activist Greta Thunberg on Saturday afternoon.

Disha Ravi was produced in a Delhi court on Sunday and was sent to five days in police custody.

Not being provided with a lawyer, Disha, arguing her case on her own, told the court, “I did not make Toolkit. We wanted to support the farmers. I edited two lines on February 3.”

She told the court that she did not create the toolkit and only made two edits to the document.

The police have accused her of being a ‘key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination’ in this case. The Delhi Police tweeted, “Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc & key conspirator in document’s formulation & dissemination. She started WhatsApp Group & collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc.”

Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc & key conspirator in document's formulation & dissemination. She started WhatsApp Group & collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia https://t.co/e8QGkyDIVv — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 14, 2021

The police further said, “In this process, they all collaborated with pro Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State,”

Later, she asked Greta to remove the main Doc after its incriminating details accidentally got into public domain. This is many times more than the 2 lines editing that she claims.@PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 14, 2021

The Delhi Police had registered an FIR on February 4 on charges of sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups against the ‘creators’ of the ‘toolkit’ which was later shared by Thunberg.

Several activists and politicians have expressed concerns over the arrest of activist Disha Ravi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the move by the Delhi Police was an ‘unprecedented attack on democracy.’

Arrest of 21 yr old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on Democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2021

He tweeted, “Arrest of 21-yr-old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Completely atrocious! This is unwarranted harassment and intimidation. I express my full solidarity with Disha Ravi.”

On February 3, Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg had tweeted the ‘toolkit’ to show support for the farmers’ protest against the farm laws. The farmers have been agitating against the farm laws at the borders of Delhi since November 26.

Greta later deleted the tweet, posting an updated one.

Thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi borders against the three farm laws. The farmers want the three farm laws are repealed and legislation be passed for minimum support price (MSP).

In the latest development, warrants have been issued against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu in the “toolkit” case. The two face charges that are not bailable.