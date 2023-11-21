Delhi Police arrest Haryana youth for painting Pro-Khalistan graffiti on a Delhi flyover

About two months after the Delhi Police found a pro-Khalistan graffiti a flyover in Delhi, it’s Special Cell has detained a youth from Haryana.

According to police officials on Tuesday, the detained guy is accused of having sprayed graffiti throughout Delhi and other regions of India at the request of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the leader of the outlawed group Sikhs for Justice.

There are raids going on in Punjab, they stated.

After pro-Khalistan and anti-Indian slogans were discovered on the Kashmere Gate overpass, police filed a FIR on September 27.

There have been many such instances of grafitti painting in the past especially carried out at the behest of Sikhs for Justice leader Pannun in north India.