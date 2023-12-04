Delhi Metro to switch over to common mobility cards

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has plans to replace Closed Loop Delhi Metro Smart Cards with Open Loop National Common Mobility Cards (NCMC) in a phased manner, the government informed the Parliament on Monday.

“The DMRC has informed that there is no delay or challenges faced by them in introducing NCMC on account of RBI guidelines. Further other metro rail systems are also progressively shifting to NCMC from Closed Loop Card System,” Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said in the written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

As per the benefits of NCMC cards, customers may use the same card for Metro and Bus travel across the country in the NCMC compliant system.

Advertisement

Customers may use their bank issued NCMC card for fare payment. NCMC promotes a cashless transaction environment.

The users can easily recharge their NCMC online or at designated recharge points, providing a hassle-free way to manage the card.