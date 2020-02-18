Delhi Metro Stations would soon get a fleet of 100 e-Rickshaws as the DMRC has joined hands with ETO Motors — a Hyderabad firm — to provide e-Rickshaws across four stations.

The step has been taken by DMRC in order to provide convenience to its commuters as it will increase the connectivity for the passengers from the metro station to their venue.

It will enable clean and efficient last-mile connectivity to the passengers using the Delhi Metro, the ETO said in a statement.

The services will be launched by ETO Motors, an Electric Mobility provider from March 20, 2020 after the DMRC has permitted the same.

As per the reports, Yamuna Bank, Sukhdev Vihar, Jamia Milia Islamia and Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro stations in Delhi will be the beneficiaries of the scheme.

DMRC has also planned to provide dedicated space for parking of e-Rickshaw and battery charging points for the purpose of pick-up and drop-off passengers.

ETO Motors Chief Executive Officer, Biju Mathews expressed happiness over the announcement. He further told about receiving the letter of acceptance from DMRC.

“This is a testimony of our capability in effectively handling the first and last-mile connectivity to the passengers of Delhi Metro Rail. We are committed to providing clean, safe and shared mobility to the people of Delhi while ensuring their lower carbon footprint. Our affordable mobility service will definitely help passengers to save on their travel expenses,” Mathews said.