Delhi LG wants income limit for EWS admission quota raised to 5 lakh

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena has advised Chief Minister Atishi to enhance the income limit for availing admissions in private schools under the EWS category from the existing Rs 1 lakh to at least Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Disposing of a file in a court matter where the matter of income limit for availing of benefits is before the Delhi High Court, Saxena said that the income limit set by the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) was “unrealistic and restrictive”, the LG office said on Wednesday.

Saxena underlined that in a scenario where even a minimum wage earner earned more than Rs 2.5 lakh per year, such restriction would deprive thousands of deprived children of benefits under the EWS scheme for admission into private schools, it said.

The LG pointed out that the prescribed income limit for higher education by the Government of India stood at Rs 8 lakh and the court itself in its earlier hearing had asked the Delhi government to raise the income limit to at least Rs 2.5 lakh.

Saxena stated while ideally, the income limit should be Rs eight lakh itself since students benefiting at the primary and secondary levels are the ones who go ahead to avail higher education, a minimum of Rs five lakh should be kept as the limit for admissions into private schools.

In his note addressed to the chief minister, the LG directed that the stand taken by him on the file should be brought on record of the court.