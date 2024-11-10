Delhi LG stresses the importance of sports in daily life, says it teaches discipline

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena, emphasising the importance of sports in daily life, said it teaches discipline, which is the key to success.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the victorious Indian players after the Paris Olympics, he said sports are a field where no one loses and every player always learns something new.

The LG was speaking after inaugurating the prestigious 73rd All India Police Athletic Cluster Championship at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. The sports event will last till November 14.

Advertisement

All senior verticals from the Delhi Police were present on the occasion to witness the grand ceremony.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and famous hockey player Rani Rampal graced the occasion as Guests of Honour.

On the occasion, Saxena took a salute from marching contingents while Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora welcomed the chief guest.

The event will witness the participation of 1,123 police personnel, including men and women, from a total of 39 teams coming from 25 states, four Union Territories, and the Central Armed Police Forces.

The personnel will compete in 45 athletic events at the JLN Stadium, and interestingly there will be seven cycling events at Rohini, Delhi.