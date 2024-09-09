Delhi LG failed to handle law & order, should resign: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday, alleging that A K Saxena has failed to contain the rising incidents of crime in Delhi as the law and order situation is deteriorating in the national capital, demanded the resignation of the lieutenant governor.

Senior AAP leader and party’s chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, while addressing a press conference, said the LG, who is directly responsible for maintaining the law and order in Delhi, has failed in his duty, as crimes are being committed with impunity.

She said on September 6, a very shocking incident came to light when a video went viral in which four criminals carrying guns go to a club in Seemapuri, East Delhi, to extort money.

According to Kakkar, criminal elements asked the bouncers of the said club to get down on their knees, and at least 12 rounds of firing took place, she added.

The chief spokesperson said this is not an isolated incident. On July 15, criminals entered the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and shot dead a patient undergoing treatment.

Kakkar listed several criminal incidents that took place in the past and alleged, “Ever since LG VK Saxena has taken over the responsibility of law and order in Delhi, the law and order situation in Delhi has gone from bad to worse.”

She quoted the NCRB data to prove her point and said 1,832 crimes take place on a population of 1 lakh in Delhi, but only 30 per cent of the cases have a chargesheet.

Questioning the competence of the LG to check the rising crime in Delhi, Kakkar asked what steps the high officer has taken on police reforms, what he did to fill up the vacancies in the police force.

Referring to figures of the NCRB, Kakkar claimed that present the LG is not able to handle the situation, and alleged that he is busy taking away powers of the Delhi government.