After a long strike to protest against the clash that broke out with the Delhi Police at Tis Hazari Court on November 2, the lawyers in Delhi on Friday evening called off the strike.

With this direction all the six district courts in the city would resume their normal work from Saturday, the lawyers said.

“We respect the order of the high court, so the abstinence from work is suspended, work to be resumed from Saturday. We thank all the members for their cooperation. Our fight for the Advocates Protection Act will continue,” said Mahavir Singh Sharma, Chairman of the coordination committee of All Bar Associations in Delhi .

The condition now seems to be normal as on Thursday, the police had also resumed their work at the Tis Hazari Court complex where the clash erupted over a parking issue.

A major clash erupted between the two parties resulting in a series of protests by both the lawyers as well as one day protest by the police at the Police Head Quarters.