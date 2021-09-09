Delhi-Jaipur flyover tender to be floated by mid-September

To improve the travelling experience on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working on an action plan to remove all the roadblocks between Gurugram and Bawal in Rewari district.

Preparations have been made to float a tender for flyovers from Manesar to Bilaspur to Masani Barrage and Banipur Chowk in Bawal. The tenders will be opened by mid-September.

About Rs 150 crores will be spent on the Manesar elevated flyover on the Expressway, flyover at Bilaspur Chowk, two additional lanes on Masani barrage and Banipur Chowk flyover. An estimated budget of Rs 90 crore has been prepared for Manesar Elevated flyover, Rs 23 crore for Bilaspur Chowk, Rs 25 crore for Bawal Chowk and about Rs 15 crore for Masani Barrage.

Currently, commuters on the expressway are facing huge traffic snarls. With the construction of the flyovers, the journey between Bawal to Gurugram will be a smooth one. At present, the journey which is being covered in two hours will be reduced by an hour after construction of these flyovers. Road accidents are also likely to be reduced.

Industries are also likely to be benefited. Vendor companies of automobiles like Maruti, Hero Honda and many well-known textile companies including export houses are located here.

According to an estimate, more than 10,000 companies are functioning in Manesar, Rewari, Bawal, Dharuhera and Neemrana and several employees travel between Gurugram and Bawal for their jobs.

“Work on the plans has been started. This will reduce the traffic pressure on the Expressway,” said a senior NHAI official requesting anonymity.

“It is a much-needed requirement on the expressway. Once these flyovers are built, it will help reduce traffic volume at the traffic junctions. Also, several fatal accidents will be avoided,” a traffic police officer said.