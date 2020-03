The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the centre’s stand on a petition by former RSS ideologue KN Govindacharya for removal of fake news and hate speech being circulated on social media and online platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to Facebook, Google and Twitter on the plea which has sought details about the designated officers of these platforms. The court will hear the matter on April 13.