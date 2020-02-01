The Delhi High Court will hold an urgent hearing in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case challenging a trial court’s order staying the execution of the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

The Tihar Jail authorities approached the High Court and challenged the trial court’s Friday order which had stayed the execution of the convicts till further orders.

A Delhi Court on Friday deferred the hanging of four convicts in Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case till further orders which was scheduled for today at 6 am.

The plea was mentioned before Chief Justice D N Patel for an urgent hearing. It will be heard later in the day.

There were multiple petitions filed in the court after the decision of hanging the four convicts was delivered by a Delhi Court.

The 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case has witnessed a series of twists and turns right after the Patiala House Court in Delhi had awarded the death sentence to the four culprits. Review petition and curative petitions were filed in the Supreme Court against the Delhi court’s order after which the option of mercy petition before the President is being practiced by the convicts one by one.

Today, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the mercy plea of one of the Nirbhaya case convicts Vinay Sharma. Sharma had filed the mercy petition to President on Wednesday after his curative petition against the death penalty awarded to him was rejected by the Supreme Court.

The brutal gang-rape and murder case in which the four convicts are sentenced is of December 16, 2012 when a paramedic student was brutally gangraped by a group of five men on a moving bus. Later the victim succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.