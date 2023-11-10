Delhi HC isues directions for school safety inspections

The Delhi High Court has issued directions to be followed by the court-appointed Child Safety Monitoring Committee during inspections of schools in the national capital, focusing on minimum standards of school safety.

The three-member Committee, headed by Chairperson Dr. R.M. Sharma, includes members Ranjana Prasad and Advocate Maini Brar.

The court was hearing a suo moto case initiated after a reported sexual assault on a three-year-old in a Delhi school.

The matter has beent put up for hearing on April 18, 2024.

The court has ordered that the Committee, as a whole, will inspect schools, with the Chairperson leading the proceedings.

In exceptional circumstances, the Chairperson may permit a member to inspect independently, reporting findings to the Chairperson for approval.

If dissatisfied, the Chairperson may re-inspect and prepare a fresh report.

The inspection proceedings will be led by the Chairperson, and suggestions from the other two members will be considered but the Chairperson’s decision will be final.

The two members will not directly interact with school authorities.

Inspection areas, including classrooms and toilets, will be photographed for transparency.

Police verification of guards, especially those near female children’s toilets, must be provided by the school.

If verification is lacking, the Chairperson may direct suspension until verification is completed.

Additionally, the management must ensure regular breathalyser tests for bus drivers.

In cases where buses are contracted, the contractor is responsible for police verification and breathalyser tests.