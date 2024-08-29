Delhi HC denies relief to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harrasment case

In a big set back to BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to grant him any relief in the wrestlers’ sexual harrasment case.

The court reprimanded him for filing a petition seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him and framing of charges in the case, saying he should have done that before commencement of the trial.

“There cannot be an omnibus order on everything. If you wanted to challenge everything, you should have done… (before the trial had commenced). Once the trial has commenced and charges have been framed…this is nothing but an oblique way,” the high court stated.

Singh had petitioned the court to halt the ongoing legal proceedings, challenging the FIR, chargesheet, and the trial court’s decision to frame charges in the case.

Several women wrestlers have accused the BJP strongman of sexual misconduct. They also launched a massive protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar last year, demanding his arrest.

The issue became a major embarrassment for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. This resulted in denial of party ticket to Singh. However, the party later fielded his son in the polls.