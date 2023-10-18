Delhi govt to start anti-industrial pollution campaign

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced a month-long anti-industrial pollution campaign to urge people to keep a watch on polluting industrial elements .

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC).

The campaign will run from October 20 till November 20 as pollution remains at its peak in the city during this period, Rai said.

In a post on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, the minister said 66 teams have been constituted as part of the campaign.

Talking to media, he said the public campaign focuses mainly on two points, that is, keeping a watch on the use of fuel other than piped natural gas by industrial units, and wrongful disposal of wastes in empty plots in industrial areas which catch fire and cause pollution.

Rai on Tuesday wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, asking for an urgent meeting with adjoining states over Delhi’s pollution, contending that 69 per cent of the city’s pollution share was from NCR states.

Meanwhile, hotspots-specific pollution plans are also underway in the national capital to keep a check on air pollution levels ahead of winters. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage-I is also in force across the city as directed by the Commission for Air Quality Management(CAQM), a statutory body to carry out air quality management in the NCR.