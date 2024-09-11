Delhi govt to increase 100 seats for girl students under welfare scheme

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Wednesday said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has decided to increase 100 seats for girl students under the Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vidyarthi Coaching Yojana.

She said this while interacting with the students getting free coaching for NEET and JEE in renowned institutes under the scheme.

Every year 300 children of class 9 and class 11 studying in government schools of Delhi are selected for free coaching of JEE and NEET in top coaching institutes.

Speaking on the occasion, Atishi said, “Children studying in government schools should work hard to fulfill their dreams. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision is that children of every family, whether rich or poor, should move forward and fulfill their dreams. So, we started this scheme.”

To provide more opportunities to girls to make progress, the Minister announced that from the next session, 100 additional seats will be provided for girl students under the scheme.

She said that the students enrolled under this scheme are role models for lakhs of children studying in Delhi government schools.

“We have fulfilled our responsibility, now it is the turn of the students. They should fulfill their dreams and show the world that children studying in government schools are no less than anyone,” said Atishi.

Stating that talent does not see wealth or poverty, she said, “A talented child can be born in any family. But the lack of money should never come in the way of children’s talent. That is why Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal started this scheme.”

“In today’s era of competition, it is a bit difficult to qualify JEE and NEET without coaching support. So, this scheme was started to enable talented children to fulfill their dreams through free coaching,” she added.

Stating that those who work hard, move ahead, the Minister said, “So, all the students should work hard to fulfill their dreams and not miss this opportunity.”