Delhi govt started preparations to tackle air pollution in winter: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has started preparations to tackle air pollution in the winter season.

He said a review meeting was held with senior officials of the Environment, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Development Department in this regard.

“Many important suggestions came up, in which some focus points have been identified. Work will be done by making them the centre point, such as dust pollution, pollution caused by vehicles, the problem of stubble, garbage being burnt at various places,” Rai said.

Pointing out there is industrial pollution, the Minister said, “It will be ensured that all the registered industrial units of Delhi are converted to PNG. Green War Room and Green Delhi App have been created. It has been decided to upgrade it further, so that we can communicate with people in a better way and action can be taken on their complaints in time.”

He said that the next focus point is hotspots and added that these are those areas of Delhi where people have to suffer the most from pollution.

“The focus point is Real Time Apportionment Study, through which the reasons related to real time pollution will be known. The focus point is E-Waste Eco Park. India’s first eco park is being built in Holambi Kalan village of Delhi. This eco park will work on the basis of zero waste policy,” the Minister said.

Stating that the government will increase the green area in Delhi, Rai said, ” We will promote public awareness and public participation. Awareness campaign will be run against pollution. ”

He conveyed that on August 21, a ‘Save Environment’ Round Table Conference will be organized with environmental experts at Delhi Secretariat to discuss the main focus points in detail.

The Minister also informed that a ‘Winter Action Plan’ will be prepared on the basis of suggestions from all environmental experts. The main objective of this round table conference is to create a better action plan in this war against pollution inside Delhi.

“On the suggestions of the experts of this ‘Save Environment’ Round Table Conference, the Delhi government will be able to take necessary steps to control the sources of pollution. This will help in identifying and removing various factors of pollution in Delhi,” added Rai.