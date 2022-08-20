Delhi Govt to issue phone number to opt-in for power subsidy

Delhiites will soon be able to register for Delhi Government’s power subsidy by just giving a missed call. The Delhi Government is set to issue a phone number to allow residents to opt-in for the power subsidy at ease.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the power portfolio, chaired a key meeting with senior officials of the power department, DISCOMs and other concerned departments on Saturday.

Giving details about the initiative, Sisodia said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government always strive to ensure that its services reach every citizen in Delhi. We have decided to simplify the procedure for opting-in for power subsidy.”

“We will soon release a phone number where consumers can drop a missed call or WhatsApp to register their choice for the power subsidy,” the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister said.

Delhiites will also have the convenience of opting in through a QR code on the bill or by visiting the DISCOM centre, besides filling a form attached to the bill, he said.

A total of 47,11,176 families are taking benefit of the power subsidy at present.

All consumers will be given a choice to opt-out from the subsidy or continue getting free electricity from October 1 onwards.