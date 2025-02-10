Delhi govt formation: Buzz over BJP’s chief ministerial pick intensifies

After the BJP’s remarkable victory in the Delhi Assembly elections on February 8, senior party leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party national president JP Nadda and state unit president Virendra Sachdeva are in touch with victorious candidates and have started high-level meetings to discuss the selection of the next chief minister of Delhi.

The BJP is yet to announce the Chief Ministerial face for Delhi. There are, however, also speculations about the possibility that the next Chief Minister of Delhi could be a woman. According to the sources, a woman MLA could also be under consideration for the CM’s post.

Among the BJP’s 48 newly elected MLAs are four women–Rekha Gupta, Neelam Pahalwan, Poonam Sharma and Shikha Roy.

Speculation is rife that party leader Parvesh Verma, who earned the tag of ‘giant killer’ after defeating AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency, is also being seen as a strong contender for the top post.

Meanwhile, BJP’s winning candidate from Moti Nagar, Harish Khurana, said the selection of Delhi’s Chief Minister is the responsibility of the top leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while his priority remains serving the people of his constituency and addressing its issues.

“The selection of the Chief Minister is the responsibility of the top leadership and the Prime Minister, so let them handle it,” he told a news agency.

A crucial meeting was held here at the residence of the Union Home Minister on Sunday, where discussions were held regarding the government formation in Delhi.

Nadda also attended the meeting which was held a day after the party’s historic win in the Delhi assembly polls, where it wrested power from the Aam Aadmi Party by winning 48 out of 70 seats in the elections.

The high-level meeting at Shah’s residence also discussed who will be the next Chief Minister of Delhi, sources said.

On Saturday, speaking on the Chief Ministerial candidate, BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly seat, Parvesh Verma, said the party’s decision on the CM’s face will be acceptable to everyone.

“In our party, the legislative party decides (CM’s face) and then the party leadership approves it. So the party’s decision will be acceptable to everyone,’ he said.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister is likely to be held after February 13 When Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from the United States.