Amid dearth of doctors and medical staff, the Delhi government on Saturday issued an order directing hospitals and medical institutions to cancel the leaves of its support staff and that they should immediately report for duty amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the national capital.

Delhi reported the highest single-day spike with 3,137 fresh COVID-19 cases till Friday night. As many as 66 people succumbed to the infection today.

This is second consecutive day when Delhi witnessed recorded more than 2,500 cases.

Special Secretary SM Ali said that leave of any kind will only be granted under most compelling circumstances.

“All MSs, MDs, Deans and Directors of the hospitals and medical institutions under the Health and Family Welfare Department are advised to issue directions to all the staff working under their control who are on leave of any kind to immediately report for their duties,” the order stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today opposed Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal’s order on a mandatory five-day institutional quarantine for COVID-19 patients under home quarantine in the national capital.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor (LG)Anil Baijal had ordered on Friday that every COVID-19 patient undertaking home isolation needs to undergo a five-day mandatory institutional-quarantine, which the Delhi government called “arbitrary” that will “seriously harm” the national capital which is already facing continuously rising number of coronavirus cases with limited number of beds for patients.

“A five-day institutional quarantine of each case under home quarantine is to be made mandatory and thereafter will be sent for home isolation except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalisation, officers under overall supervision of the District Magistrate.” LG’s order said.

“Mandatory physical verification of each case under home isolation is to be carried out by the Surveillance teams of the District Surveillance,” his order read.

The city is under immense pressure to improve the health infrastructure as the government in national capital expects coronavirus cases to climb up to 5.5 lakh by July-end.

Currently,Delhi has more than 50,000 cases, third highest cases in the country, while over 2,000 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far.

Delhi reported the highest single-day spike with 3,137 fresh COVID-19 cases till Friday night. As many as 66 people succumbed to the infection today.

This is second consecutive day when Delhi witnessed recorded more than 2,500 cases.