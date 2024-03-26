Delhi govt calls special assembly session on health services

Days after the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the liquor policy case, the Delhi government has called a special session of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday on the issue of the city’s health services, official sources said.

“Delhi Assembly session called for health services tomorrow,” sources said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj ordered the Delhi chief health secretary to provide the status of free medicines and free tests in hospitals and mohalla clinics. “If there is a shortage of free medicine, come up with a complete plan to fix it. If there is a lack of free testing, come up with a plan to fix it,” the sources said.

The Delhi health minister will reply to the discussion in the Assembly, they added.

Notably, the BJP has been demanding that Kejriwal relinquish the chief minister’s post after his arrest in connection with the liquor policy case. However, the AAP maintained that he would run the government from ED custody.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Friday remanded Kejriwal to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case till March 28 following his arrest on March 21.