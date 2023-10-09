Delhi government provides Rs 10 cr to Himachal Aapda Rahat Kosh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the Delhi Government has provided an assistance of Rs 10 crore to the state for Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023, to deal with the disaster caused by heavy rains, floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu expressed his gratitude to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for providing assistance. He said that the amount will be utilized in providing succour to the disaster affected.

The Chief Minister appealed to all to contribute as per their capacity to this fund so that all possible help can be provided to the affected families.

So far people from all walks of life, some state governments of the country and various temple trusts have donated over Rs 200 crore to the Apada Rahat Kosh to assist the families affected by the catastrophe caused by monsoon fury this year.