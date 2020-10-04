Amid the Covid outbreak, the Delhi government has decided to keep all the schools shut till October 31, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

Earlier, the Delhi government had ordered schools in the national capital to close till October 5 but allowed online classes to continue.

In its guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said that for re-opening of schools and coaching institutions, State/ UT Governments have been given the flexibility to take a decision after 15th October 2020, in a graded manner.

The decision shall be taken in consultation with the respective school/ institution management, based on their assessment of the situation, and subject to certain conditions, it said.

Online/ distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and shall be encouraged.

Where schools are conducting online classes, and some students prefer to attend online classes rather than physically attend school, they may be permitted to do so.

Students may attend schools/ institutions only with the written consent of parents.

Attendance must not be enforced, and must depend entirely on parental consent.

States /UTs will prepare their own SOP regarding health and safety precautions for reopening of schools/ institutions based on the SOP to be issued by Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, Government of India, keeping local requirements in view.