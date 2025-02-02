‘Delhi deserves better’: Rajnath criticises AAP for rejecting Central assistance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on Sunday, accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi of rejecting Central assistance out of fear that any credit for development would be attributed to the Narendra Modi-led Union government.

Addressing an election rally in Rajendra Nagar, Singh stated that while India’s economy has flourished under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Delhi has been left behind due to the city’s government’s reluctance to accept support from the Centre.

Singh emphasised that the BJP has not had the opportunity to serve Delhi in a significant way for a long time, despite the fact that the country’s economy has grown substantially since the Modi government took charge. He noted that India was the 11th largest economy in 2014 and is now the fifth largest, highlighting the growth under BJP’s leadership.

“When the nation is progressing, why should Delhi remain stagnant?” he said, adding that the Delhi government’s refusal to accept help from the Centre was driven by the fear of Modi getting credit for any positive changes in the capital.

The defence minister also took aim at Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of dishonoring his commitments. Referring to the former Delhi chief minister’s role as part of the India Against Corruption movement, he claimed that despite Anna Hazare’s objections, Kejriwal chose to form a political party, betraying the anti-corruption cause.

Singh further criticised Kejriwal for not stepping down when he was arrested in connection with the liquor policy case, accusing him of not upholding the values he once claimed to champion.

Additionally, he questioned the relevance of Congress in Delhi politics, pointing out Rahul Gandhi’s earlier assertion that he would never compromise with the BJP. “Did anyone ask him to compromise with us,” he asked.

The defence minister also lambasted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his controversial remarks on the Maha Kumbh, wondering if such statements would be tolerated against other religions.

Singh assured the voters that the BJP would continue all the welfare schemes introduced by the AAP government in Delhi if the party came to power. He appealed to the people to give the BJP a chance to govern the capital, arguing that under the AAP, Delhi had not received the development it deserved.

As the Delhi Assembly elections approached on February 5, Singh urged the citizens to consider the BJP as the better alternative, promising a government focused on progress and welfare. The votes will be counted on February 8.