Delhi court convicts ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in anti-Sikh riots murder case

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar was Wednesday convicted by Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case linked to the killing of a father-son duo in the Saraswati Vihar area during the riots. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja pronounced the conviction order.

On January 31, the court had reserved the order after hearing additional submissions by the public prosecutor.

Kumar, who is already serving a life sentence in another 1984 anti-Sikh riots case in Delhi Cantt, was produced before the court from Tihar Jail for the verdict.

The case in which Kumar was convicted today is related to the killings of one Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in the Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984.

The court recorded ex MP’s statement on November 1, 2023. He had denied the allegations leveled against him.The court has listed the matter for arguments on his sentence on February 18.