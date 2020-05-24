A Delhi Court has allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to question Christian Michel who is an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case for two days in Tihar jail.

He has been granted in two days custody starting May 25 by the Special Judge Pulastya Pramachala of Rouse Avenue Court for interrogation. The Special Public Prosecutor NK Mittal had told the court that Michel was required to be confronted with certain documents.

Michel is currently lodged in Tihar jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal.

He was extradited from Dubai last year.

CBI and ED, both the investigating agencies have kept a tab on Michel as the CBI is probing his role in the deal as a ‘middleman’ while the Enforcement Directorate is investigating the money laundering charges against him.

Apart from Christian Michel, Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa are the other two alleged middlemen in the AgustaWestland chopper deal.

The CBI had alleged that there was an estimated loss of euro 398.21 million to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth euro 556.262 million.

The ED had alleged that Michel received euro 30 million from AgustaWestland, in its charge sheet filed in June 2016.