Delhi Congress ready with road map to strengthen party at grassroots level

The Delhi Congress has prepared a road map to strengthen the party at the grassroots level with the formation of mandal and block-level committees at the earliest, the party said on Tuesday.

Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav said the party is working to constitute executive committees in every district at the earliest so that organisational activities could be carried out across the Capital.

He thanked party workers and leaders for making the Jai Hind Yatra against the increase in the milk price by Mother Dairy outside all its booths across the city a success to expose the BJP government’s dual policy of making hollow promises and taxing the people with increased prices of milk, cooking gas cylinder, etc.

Criticizing the AAP, Yadav alleged that its leaders deserted the Capital after enjoying power and looting Delhi over 11 years of misrule, to indulge in political tourism in Punjab where the AAP leaders were replicating the corruption they had perfected in Delhi before it becomes extinct from the political map of the country.

He said the AAP, which is not playing the role of a responsible Opposition in Delhi, is a sinking ship as it gave a walkover to the BJP in the Mayoral elections to the MCD by not contesting the election, and the recent desertion of 15 AAP Councillors to form a separate party.

Notably, several AAP workers and leaders from the Rohtas Nagar Assembly, along with ex-Councilor Advocate Anil Gautham, joined Congress in the presence of party president Devender Yadav.