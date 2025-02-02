Delhi Congress chief cautions voters against AAP, BJP narratives

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav cautioned people against alleged false narratives of the AAP and the BJP, stating that they won’t do anything for the national capital.

Attacking the rival parties, Yadav, who is the Congress candidate for the Badli Assembly constituency, said, “The voters should not believe the false narratives of the AAP and BJP. They will not do anything for Delhi or its people but for their own comfort and luxury.”

Both the AAP and the BJP only made hollow promises to deceive the public, he alleged.

Appealing to the electorate to vote for Congress for honest, transparent, development-driven and efficient governance, Yadav said only the grand old party would work for the progress of the people.

He also said that the Congress party has always stood for the rights of the minorities and would continue to protect their interest.

The Delhi Congress chief assured the voters of Badli that his party would yet again make Delhi beautiful free from air and water pollution with development and welfare of the people as its core agenda.