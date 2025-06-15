Delhi CM Rekha Gupta calls Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann a mask

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Sunday, calling her Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann a “mukhota” (mask), said his government is being run by the AAP leaders who have been “rejected” by the people of the national capital.

Rekha Gupta was speaking to reporters in Ludhiana during her campaign for BJP candidate Jiwan Gupta for the June 19 byelection to Ludhiana West seat.

Launching a scathing attack on the AAP-led Punjab government, she noted that drug menace is rampant in the state.

The Delhi chief minister said that “Punjab has been converted into a Chitta Express” under the AAP rule. Hence, the people of Ludhiana West will make the BJP candidate victorious by voting wisely.

She said the “tall promises” former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the AAP’s national convenor, made to the people of Delhi as well as Punjab stand stood exposed today. “Those who ran away from Delhi after making tall promises are now sitting in Punjab… I want to ask them ‘kya hua tera vaada’ (what about your promises),” asked Gupta.

“Kejriwal should answer what happened to those promises. I will not ask Bhagwant Mann because he is only a “mukhota” (mask), the government here is being run by their leaders from Delhi who have been rejected by the people there,” she said.

“What about your promise to end the drug problem in Punjab? What have you done all these years? People have died due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Punjab, what are you doing? With the builder mafia, you are snatching land from poor farmers. In every street, outside every school “chitta” is sold. Punjab has been converted into a “Chitta Express”,” she alleged.

Gupta said the process of delivering justice to the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims truly began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power.

She also said her government recently handed over appointment letters to the families of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

In the present BJP government in Delhi, you will see a minister from the Sikh community, from the Punjabi community, she added.

“The chief minister is seen only in the advertisements, what have you left him with. Entire administration in Punjab is being run by the rejected AAP leaders of Delhi. Be it (Manish) Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Bibhav Kumar, Raghav Chadha. Who among them is of Punjab origin? Who among these knows the problems of Punjab? They are only power hungry. They lost power in Delhi and quickly descended on Punjab,” she claimed.