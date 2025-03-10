Delhi CM meets Union Ministers, discusses environmental and economic development

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met with Union Ministers for Environment and Labour & Employment to discuss key issues affecting the national capital, aiming to advance the vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi.’

Taking to social media platform X on Monday, Gupta shared that she met Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, to deliberate on crucial topics such as environmental protection, green initiatives, and sustainable development in Delhi.

She emphasized that the discussions with the Union Minister were detailed and focused on realizing the dream of a developed and prosperous Delhi.

The Chief Minister highlighted that Delhi’s overall development goals would be achieved by positioning the city as a leader across various sectors through coordinated efforts under the double-engine government.

Gupta also visited Parliament during the second leg of the budget session.

Earlier, she held a cordial meeting with Union Minister of Labour and Employment and Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, where they had a constructive discussion on employment generation, skill development, and youth participation in sports in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has been actively engaging with the public and holding meetings since taking office, seeking suggestions for the city’s development and the upcoming budget.

Ministers and legislators have been reviewing projects within their respective domains to expedite pending work that has impacted the city’s progress.