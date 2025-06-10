Delhi CM meets PM Modi, briefs him on development projects in city

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the ongoing development across the national capital and the progress of these works.

She held a discussion with PM Modi on various issues confronting the national capital and informed him about the government’s priority to make Delhi clean and green.

She shared with the PM the vision, policies, and plans to give a momentum and direction to Delhi’s development.

On the occasion, the CM presented the PM with a memento of the martyrs memorial and said that the government will take schoolchildren to the site so that they could develop a sense of patriotism and nationalism.

She told PM Modi that her government was improving waste management in Delhi by utilizing modern technology. According to the CM, waste is being recycled and used for various purposes.

She also stated that 70 lakh trees will be planted this year under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0’ campaign to increase the city’s greenery and the parks are also being improved.

She said the martyr sites will be developed as tourist centres so that people can learn more about history and culture. A social media campaign will be carried out to promote these sites.

The chief minister thanked the prime minister for his valuable time and said her government was working tirelessly with the people of Delhi to make the capital a developed city.

She expressed gratitude to the prime minister and the Central government for their support which has accelerated various projects and initiatives in Delhi.

She said the Delhi government is committed to making the national capital into a developed city under the PM’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas.”