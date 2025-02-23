Delhi CM meets Amit Shah, seeks his guidance on working for Viksit Delhi

Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, on the ever of the first session of the eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly, to seek his guidance for working on the ‘Viksit Delhi’ agenda.

She said with the support and guidance of the Union home minister, the state government would strive to fulfill the dreams of the people of the national capital and achieve the goal of developing Delhi.

Gupta also sought suggestions from Shah on the execution plan of the BJP government regarding the preparation to deliver the promises made to the people of the city.

According to party sources various important aspects of the works of the city were also discussed during the meeting.

On Saturday, Gupta called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi assuring him that the ‘double-engine’ government of BJP is committed to transforming the dreams of

Delhiites into a developed Delhi under his guidance and leadership.

This is the first meeting of Gupta with the PM after she took over as the CM following BJP’s landslide victory in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

On Friday, she called on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

This is going to be the first time when the Delhi assembly session will have a woman as Leader of the House and the Leader of Opposition as well.