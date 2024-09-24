Delhi CM holds first meet with cabinet ministers & officials, says govt accountability is towards the people of Delhi

Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday held a meeting with the cabinet ministers and all the department heads and stated that her government and its officials are fully accountable to the people. She further said that the government relies on the taxes paid by the people of Delhi, so it is the ruling dispensation’s responsibility to work towards providing them with the best possible services, and to fulfill the responsibilities with complete integrity.

She affirmed, “As a government, it is our duty to ensure that government services reach even the last person in line, and that it lives up to their expectations. In this regard, the government and officials will work together to ensure that every person in need receives government services and can live with dignity,” she added.

Atishi told the officials that their work has a significant impact on the lives of the people in the city, and therefore, it is their responsibility to work for the betterment of the people of Delhi.”As a government, we will provide full support to the officials,” she assured them.

Taking to social media platform X, she shared a few snippets from this meeting and wrote, “After assuming charge as Chief Minister, today I held a meeting with all the cabinet colleagues and heads of departments of Delhi Government. As a government, our accountability is towards the people of Delhi. In such a situation, with the cooperation of all the officials, we will work together to provide better facilities to the people of Delhi and fulfill the vision of ArvindKejriwal ji,” affirmed the Delhi CM in her post.

Cabinet ministers including Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain, and Mukesh Ahlawat were present in the meeting along with the Chief Secretary Dharmendra and heads of various state government departments.