CM holds meeting with cabinet ministers, party MLAs to discuss budget

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday held a crucial meeting with her cabinet colleagues and party legislators to discuss the upcoming budget extensively.

Taking to social media platform X, the CM shared that suggestions of all respected members were heard attentively, and the proposals that would accelerate Delhi’s development were noted to be incorporated into the budget.

She said the upcoming budget would give a new dimension to the overall development of the national capital and fulfil the aspirations of every section of the society.

She asserted that it is the government’s resolve to make the budget an important milestone in taking Delhi to new heights of progress and prosperity.

Meanwhile, the CM and her cabinet colleagues have been meeting people from different sections of the society and making note of their suggestions so that the foundation of the upcoming budget is formed based on the public opinion. For several days, the CM, ministers, and the MLAs have met students, women representatives and people coming from different walks of life so that expectations of different sections of people are fulfilled.

The upcoming budget is set to be presented by the new government of BJP in the national capital on March 25, during the eighth Delhi assembly’s second session which is scheduled for five days starting March 24.

CM Gupta will present the budget, as she is the one who also has the finance portfolio with her.