Delhi CM flags off ‘Mothers on Wheels’ expedition to celebrate motherhood across continents

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday flagged off the Mothers on Wheels Expedition from the Delhi Secretariat, marking the beginning of a remarkable journey that will take a group of women across Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

The expedition celebrates the crucial role of mothers in shaping societies. As part of this initiative, participants—all mothers—will embark on an extensive road trip from Delhi to London, covering 22 countries and 47 cities.

Advertisement

Extending her best wishes to the participants, CM Gupta praised their extraordinary journey and the initiative’s vision.

Advertisement

The expedition aims to explore and understand motherhood across different cultures, societies, and geographical landscapes worldwide.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Rekha Gupta expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Today, the ‘Mothers on Wheels’ road trip was flagged off. This journey will pass through Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, with the aim of gaining a deeper understanding of different family systems and their impact on social welfare.”

The two-month-long expedition will take participants through diverse terrains, fostering cultural exchange and providing firsthand insights into varying societal structures.