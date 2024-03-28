Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s ED custody ends today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Enforcement Directorate custody in the excise policy money laundering case will end today. His wife Sunita Kejriwal has said her jailed husband will ‘expose’ the alleged liquor policy scam in the court on Thursday.

In a video message posted on the AAP’s ‘X’ account, she said Kejriwal will present details of the money trail in the alleged scam with evidence in front of the court.

The ED is expected to produce Kejriwal before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi today. The probe agency is likely to seek extension of his custody in the liquor policy linked money laundering case.

The Delhi CM was arrested last Thursday from his residence after he skipped ED summons for interrogation on nine occasions.

According to the central probe agency, Kejriwal was the “kingpin” of the alleged scam in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He allegedly received Rs 100 crore from private liquor vendors in exchange of granting them undue favours in formulation and implementation of the policy.

The AAP chief, however, has denied the allegations and claimed he was arrested on orders from the ruling BJP in a bid to stop him from campaigning in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal is the third AAP leader to be arrested in the liquor policy case. Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were arrested last year in connection with the same case.