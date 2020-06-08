Amid a massive spike in Coronavirus cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has developed fever and had been displaying symptoms of cough and sore throat since Sunday.

Following this, Kejriwal has gone into self-quarantine and is expected to go for the novel Coronaviru (COVID-19) test on Tuesday, PTI reported.

The chief minister has kept himself isolated at his home as there is suspicion that he might be infected with the coronavirus.

Soon after Kejriwal, 51, complained of fever, all his meetings were reportedly cancelled since Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had addressed a press briefing detailing on the opening of restaurants, malls and religious places from Monday and also on the state government’s deciosn on hospital beds.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Sunday informed that for now Delhi hospitals will be available only for the residents of the city. At the same time, he clarified that hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

He also informed the reopening of restaurants, malls and places of worship in Delhi from Monday, while hotels and banquet halls will remain shit.

CM Kejriwal also announced the opening of Delhi’s borders from today.

He further urged the people of the national capital to follow all the norms and dos and dont’s of social distancing and other guidelines even during the lockdown relaxations. “Relaxations do not mean that coronavirus disease has ended,” said Kejriwal.

“You are not doing anyone a favour by wearing mask, it’s for your own safety. I am still getting reports that people are going out without masks,” he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the chief minister, in a strict warning had said that “those indulging in black marketing of beds using the influence of other political parties will not be spared”.

Delhi has seen a spurt in COVID-19 cases and over 1,000 new cases daily for the past few days. There are currently 28,936 cases and 812 people have died of the deadly infection.