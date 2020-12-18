Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday extended his support to Mamata Banerjee in the IPS row and condemned the “Centre’s blatant interference in Bengal administration”.

The Central Government and the West Bengal administration have locked horns over transfer of three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, who were incharge of BJP president JP Nadda’s security during his recent trip to the state.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kejriwal wrote, “I condemn the Centre’s blatant interference in the Bengal administration. Encroaching on the rights of states by attempting to transfer police officers to Centre just before elections, is an assault on federalism and an attempt to destabilize.”

After Nadda’s convoy was attacked during his trip to Diamond Harbour, the Home Ministry had directed the three IPS officials to report for deputation in New Delhi.

However, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government had refused to release the officers, firing an intense State-Centre tussle.

In a latest letter to the State Government on Thursday, the Centre further notified about the IPS officials’ transfers and asked them to report to their new roles at an immediate effect within 24 hours.

Refusing to back down, the state government again denied to let go the three officers – Bholanath Pandey (SP, Diamond Harbour), Praveen Tripathi (DIG, Presidency Range) and Rajeev Mishra (ADG, South Bengal) – for central deputation.

“The [Central]government’s order of central deputation for the three serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the state’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954,” the West Bengal Chief Minister tweeted.

“This act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon State’s jurisdiction and demoralize the serving officers in West Bengal. This move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It’s unconstitutional and completely unacceptable.

“We wouldn’t allow this brazen attempt by the centre to control the state machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow down in front of expansionist and undemocratic forces,” she added.

As per latest information, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration is mulling the possibility of moving the Supreme Court.