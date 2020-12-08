The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday has alleged that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been placed under house arrest by the Delhi Police after he visited the protesting farmers at the Singhu border on Monday and the Bharat Bandh called by the protesting farmers on Tuesday against the farm laws.

The AAP has alleged that under Union Home Ministry’s order, the Delhi Police have got three mayors of different Delhi municipalities to protest at CM Kejriwal’s residence and under that pretext detain hm. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s house has been barricaded and no one is allowed to enter or leave the premises.

Important : BJP's Delhi Police has put Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence#आज_भारत_बंद_है#BJPHouseArrestsKejriwal — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) December 8, 2020

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that MLAs who has a meeting with CM yesterday were beaten by the police. He said, “Workers are not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence,”

He further added, “CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we’ll serve them like ‘Sevadars’ and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry.”

All the official meetings have been cancelled for the day said the AAP leader.

The Delhi Police Deputy Commissioner for North District have denied this claim saying that they are ‘lies and baseless’. DCP North Delhi tweeted, “This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all.”

This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all.@DelhiPolice @LtGovDelhi pic.twitter.com/NCWBB9phDS — DCP North Delhi (@DcpNorthDelhi) December 8, 2020

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his cabinet ministers had visited the Singhu border on Monday to meet the farmers and enquire about their welfare. The farmers from various states who are protesting gainsay the farm laws passed are agitating near the Delhi borders.

“I have not come here as a chief minister. I have come here as a sevadar (one who does service). We support all demands of the farmers. Their issue and demands are valid. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and I have stood in support of the farmers right from the start,” Kejriwal told reporters during his visit.

The protesting farmers are seeking that the Centre repeal all the three laws and the Bharat Bandh called by the farmers have been supported by various political parties including the Congress, Left, BSP and SP.

In Uttar Pradesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has allegedly been put under house arrest or detained on Mondau after he tried to break barricades and leave for protest rally in Kannauj.