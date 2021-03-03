The results for Delhi municipal corporation bypolls were declared on Wednesday in which the ruling Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) has won four of the five seats.

The party won Kalyanpuri, Rohini-C, Shalimar Bagh (North), and Trilokpuri wards. Congress won the Chauhan Banger ward while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) failed to get any.



The voting was held for two North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) wards which are Rohini-C and Shalimar Bagh (North) and for three wards in East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) which are Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Banger. The Shalimar Bagh (North) is reserved for women while Trilokpuri and Kalyanpuri are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday morning congratulated the party workers. He tweeted, “Congratulations to the Aam Aadmi Party workers on winning 4 out of 5 seats in the MCD by-election. People of Delhi are fed up of the BJP’s rule. In next year’s MCD election, people will vote for @ArvindKejriwal’s honest politics.”

दिल्ली की जनता भाजपा के 15 साल के MCD के शासन से तंग आ चुकी है। अब जनता चाहती है कि झाड़ू लगा कर भाजपा को नगर निगम से पूरी तरह साफ किया जाए। उपचुनाव के नतीजे साफ संकेत है कि अगले साल नगर निगम चुनावों में केजरीवाल की काम करने की राजनीति की जीत होगी। – उप मुख्यमंत्री @msisodia pic.twitter.com/Qcn5cE8jJ2 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 3, 2021

Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP party had controlled the four of the five seats that were vacated after the sitting councillors were elected as MLAs.

In Kalyanpuri, AAP’s Dhirender Kumar won by 7,043 votes and in Trilokpuri AAP’s Vijay Kumar won by a margin of 4,986 votes. In Shalimar Bagh, AAP’s Sunita Mishra defeated BJP’s Surbhi Jaju by 2,705 votes which was earlier held by the BJP.

In Chauhan Banger, Congress candidate Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad defeated AAP’s Mohammad Ishraq Khan by 10,642 votes.

The voter’s turnout in the bypolls for the municipal wards was more than 50 per cent.The voting took place on Sunday.

AAP’s win at the Delhi civic polls comes at a time when the party has made an entry in Gujarat with 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation.

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow on Friday to thank the voters and supporters.