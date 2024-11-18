Delhi chokes as air quality in ‘severe plus’ category; GRAP-4 invoked

With a thick blanket of smog enveloping the national capital, its air quality reeled under the ‘severe plus’ category with the average air quality Index (AQI) pegged at 494 on Monday.

Amid the hazardous air situation, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas has invoked anti- pollution Graded Response Action Plan’s stage- IV restrictions across the city to curb the pollution spike.

GRAP’s stage- IV measures are the final level in the anti- pollution plan put together by the sub- committee that incorporate a host of restrictions for pollution control.

There were twelve places in the city where AQI was recorded at 500, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Ashok Vihar, Bawana, Dwarka Sector- 8, Mundka, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Najafgarh, North campus, Punjabi Bagh, Sirifort, Wazirpur, Rohini and Nehru Nagar were amongst those with air quality index of 500 at 4 pm on Monday.

The commission has advised children, elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases to avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors, as much as possible amid the present air situation.

A thick layer of smog engulfed the city during the morning hours, while the heavy air with pollutants made it difficult for people to breathe properly.

Many people were seen using masks, while those who stepped out of their homes without one, could be seen outside stalls and shops looking for masks.

Talking to the newspaper, an employee with a private company in the New Delhi area who was on his way to office expressed that the situation is dangerous as it was so difficult to breathe, and he felt a lot of discomfort while breathing.

Similarly, one more person expressed that until the situation improves, the option of work from home could be given to people as per their roles and work.

Enforcement agencies like Delhi Traffic Police and Transport Department teams were also on their toes to keep a check on the violations with regard to the anti pollution plan in force.

Talking of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s daily weather and air quality bulletin for Delhi, it suggests that presently,” Meteorological conditions are likely to remain extremely unfavourable for effective dispersion of pollutants.”

GRAP III restricts plying of BS- IV Diesel four wheelers and BS- III petrol four wheelers on the roads, while there are several other restrictions in place to prevent the rise in pollution.

Despite mechanized sweeping of roads and water sprinkling through machines, it seems that it is not helping much in curbing the pollutants, as the AQI has been witnessing spikes since several days, and has plunged into unprecedented levels.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has alleged that the centre has thrown North India into the smoke of pollution with incidents of stubble burning continuously increasing in BJP ruled Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, BJP leaders have hit out at the AAP for failing to address the issue of pollution in Delhi.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has questioned the Delhi government on the matter stating that if the pollution is not being controlled despite implementation of all the stages of GRAP, it proves that work really needs to be done on reducing dust generated in the city.

He also accused the AAP, saying that none of its leaders are ready to talk about reducing stubble burning in Punjab, which is a major contributor to the city’s air pollution woes.

Talking of the cities adjoining the national capital, Gurugram also recorded AQI in ‘severe plus’ zone with index value of 469, Noida reeled under ‘severe’ air quality with a pollution reading of 423, while Ghaziabad recorded AQI at 438 also in ‘severe’ category.