Delhi CEO initiates awareness campaign for assembly polls

An awareness campaign on EVMs and VVPATs is being organised by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi P Krishnamurthy, in a bid to give the citizens firsthand experience of the voting process and familiarity with the machines ahead of the assembly elections.

Mentioning about the campaign, the CEO Delhi said that the awareness programme on EVMs and VVPATs is organised ahead of every General Election to Lok Sabha and Assembly elections focusing on imparting knowledge about the basic features of EVMs and VVPATs, elucidating the step-by-step procedure of casting votes and educating voters on how to verify their choices through the VVPAT.

He informed that the awareness campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections is underway in all 11 districts with effect from 15th October.

“A total number of 22 demonstration centers have been set up in all 11 districts for awareness of the general public regarding how to cast their vote using EVM and VVPAT,” the CEO Delhi said.

Krishnamurthy said that a total 70 mobile vans have also been deployed (one in each Assembly Constituency) for awareness covering all polling station locations at least once during the awareness campaign.

He said that all District Election Officers of Delhi have also been directed that prominent places like Malls, Metro Stations, etc with high footfall also to be covered to possible extent during the campaign.

The CEO Delhi also appealed to the public/voters of Delhi to make use of this opportunity, and to make themselves aware about the voting process by EVMs and VVPATs as this will also save their time on the polling day.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held early next year.